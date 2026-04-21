Washington DC [US], April 21 (ANI): Singer Madonna revealed that her 20-year-old stage outfit, which she wore while performing Friday night at Coachella with Sabrina Carpenter, has gone missing. She has asked her fans for help in finding the lost dress in return for the reward.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the pop superstar noted that while performing with Carpenter, she was adorned in some of the same items she wore 20 years ago this month. She called the lost clothes a "part of her history" and urged the fans to help her find them.

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"Still flying high since Friday night at Coachella! Thank you to Sabrina and everyone who made it possible. Bringing 'Confessions Il' back to where it began was such a thrill! This full circle moment hit different until I discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing -- my costume that was pulled from my personal archives -- jacket, corset, dress and all other garments. These aren't just clothes, they are part of my history. Other archival items from the same era went missing as well."

Appealing to the public for help, she wrote: "I'm hoping and praying that some kind soul will find these items. I'm offering a reward for their safe return. Thank you with all My Heart."

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Madonna appeared alongside Carpenter wearing a corset, camisole, gloves, stockings and boots, all in purple. She said on stage that the corset, boots and jacket were resurrected from her 2006 stage attire, reported Variety.

Madonna premiered a new song from her "Confessions II" album as part of the appearance with Carpenter on the main stage, echoing how she was promoting the original "Confessions on a Dance Floor" album when she took to the dance tent back in April 2006.

"I was in the dance tent and it was the first time I performed 'Confessions on a Dance Floor Pt. 1' in America, and that was such a thrill for me, so you can imagine what a thrill it is to be back 20 years later in the same boots, with the same corset, the jacket I had on earlier, a Gucci jacket. So it's like a full circle moment, you know? Very meaningful for me," said Madonna during her performance as quoted by Variety.

The timing of Madonna's return to Coachella aligns with the announcement of her upcoming album 'Confessions II' earlier this week. (ANI)

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