New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Chairman of Congress' media and publicity department Pawan Khera on Thursday issued a show cause notice to party's national media panelist Alok Sharma asking him to explain why he made certain derogatory remarks against former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.

Referring to his statements made on television as the party's media panelist, Khera asked Sharma to explain within two days his position, failing which appropriate action would be initiated against him.

"These statements, coming from a senior office bearer such as yourself, are not only unauthorised, baseless and defamatory but also demonstrate an attempt to undermine the party and your senior colleagues.

"Being a member of the Indian National Congress, you are aware that the party discipline is sacrosanct and any violation of the same, has severe consequences. Hence, you are hereby put to notice and given two days from the receipt of this notice to provide your clarification on your statements," Khera said in his show cause notice to Sharma.

"In case, the clarification is not received or is unsatisfactory, then appropriate action shall be initiated against you," the notice read.

Sharma had made certain derogatory remarks against Kamal Nath, wondering whether he was aligning with the BJP during elections, and said there should have been introspection by the party leadership into his actions during the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

