Jammu, Oct 19 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Monday staged a protest against the Centre's decision to impose property tax in the union territory and demanded its immediate rollback and dismantling of toll plazas to end "tax terrorism".

The Union home ministry had recently empowered the union territory administration to impose the property tax following an amendment to the J&K Municipal Act, 2000 and J&K Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 through the J&K Reorganization (Adaption of state laws) order, 2020.

Also Read | Ramgarh Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The property tax will be levied on all lands and buildings or vacant lands or both that fall within the jurisdiction of civic body areas unless exempted under this act or any other law.

"The BJP is anti-people and has unleashed tax terrorism in J&K through amendments in various laws after revoking the special status and bifurcating the erstwhile J&K into two union territories on August 5 last year,” chief spokesperson of Pradesh Congress Committee Ravinder Sharma said.

Also Read | Anika Chebrolu, Indian-American Teenager Scientist, Wins $25,000 Prize for Her Work on Potential COVID-19 Treatment.

A large number of Congress activists led by senior vice president Raman Bhalla staged the protest demonstration outside the party headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk in the heart of Jammu. However, their attempt to take out a rally was scuttled by police who were deployed in strength and had barricaded the main road.

"Congress will not remain a mute spectator to the anti-people policies of the BJP-led government. The BJP is anti-farmers, anti-youth and has unleashed the tax terrorism by setting up more toll plazas in Jammu region and cleared the way for imposition of the property tax," Sharma said.

He said his party demands rollback of the “anti-people” decisions and immediate restoration of the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and holding of assembly elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)