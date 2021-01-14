Bengaluru, Jan 14 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Karnataka on Thursday took a dig at Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa over dynasty politics allegations made against him by some BJP legislators after the cabinet expansion.

The party also sought to seize in on some of the legislators' claim that the CM was blackmailed by some other MLAs by possessing a 'CD'.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State Congress chief D K Shivakumar alleged Yediyurappa's children have become de facto chief ministers.

Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to target the Chief Minister.

"A BJP Karnataka MLA has openly claimed that many BJP leaders have got ministerial berth by blackmailing B S Yediyurappa using a CD. Does the CM of Karnataka have courage to file a criminal case against those who blackmailed him," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

He added that the BJP Karnataka leaders have now come to sense about family politics of Yediyurappa.

"There are de facto & de jure CMs in Karnataka. The real power is in the hands of Yediyurappa's son. Many know this truth," the Congress leader claimed in his tweet.

At a press conference on Thursday, Shivakumar took a dig at Yediyurappa for criticising the Congress and calling the opposition party deadly.

Stating that it was not possible to wipe out Congress in the next seven births, Shivakumar said, "Your MLAs only have started saying that it is not Bharatiya Janata Party but 'Blackmailers Janata Party'."

A few legislators rebelled against Yediyurappa soon after the cabinet expansion on Wednesday after they were left out.

Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal in particular has been critical of the chief minister and even accused his family of 'hijacking' the party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)