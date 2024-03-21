Ranchi, Mar 21 (PTI) The Congress will announce names of its candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand after the festival of Holi, a senior party leader said on Thursday.

He said allies of the opposition bloc INDIA will announce their candidates separately.

Also Read | Bengaluru Metro Suicide: College Student Jumps in Front of Moving Train at Attihuppe Station, Dies.

"The names of the party candidates for Jharkhand Lok Sabha seats will be announced after Holi, either on March 27 or March 28," Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Alamgir Alam told PTI over the phone from New Delhi.

The announcement will be made from the Congress headquarters in the national capital, he said.

Also Read | Water Cut in Surat: City Faces Water Cut Amid Metro Expansion, 20 Lakh Residents Impacted.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand have claimed that a seat-sharing agreement has been finalised for all the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

As per the seat-sharing pact, the Congress would contest seven seats, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will fight in five constituencies, while the RJD and CPI (ML) would field candidates in the remaining two seats, sources in the INDIA bloc said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP secured 11 seats, while the AJSU Party, Congress, and JMM won one seat each in the state.

The sole Congress MP from the Singhbhum segment, Geeta Kora, recently joined the BJP which has already given her a ticket for the seat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)