New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Congress on Friday welcomed the grant of interim bail to Teesta Setalvad by the Supreme Court and said many other dissenters of the Narendra Modi government deserve such relief.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed cases have been foisted against many activists who are critics of the present dispensation.

Also Read | Supreme Court Turns Down Plea To Notify 'Sanskrit' As National Language; Says 'Right Forum To Raise the Issue Is Parliament'.

"The grant of interim bail to Teesta Setalvad by the Supreme Court is welcome. There are a number of other activists, dissenters and critics of the Modi Sarkar who are deserving of such relief from foisted cases," he tweeted.

Granting the relief to Setalvad, arrested on June 25 for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame "innocent people" in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases, the apex court said the high court should have considered releasing her on interim bail during the pendency of her case.

Also Read | 'Vistara' Trademark Infringement Case: Delhi High Court Imposes Fine of Rs 20 Lakh on Chinese E-Commerce Platform AliExpress.

A day after taking a serious view of delayed listing of Setalvad's regular bail plea in the Gujarat High Court, a bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit considered facts such as the woman petitioner having been in jail for over two months and subjected to custodial interrogation for seven days while ordering her release till the Gujarat High Court decides the regular bail petition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)