New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday slammed the Congress for declining the invitation to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, saying that the party is a "divided house" over the issue.

During a press conference, Puri also criticised statements of Congress leaders on the Ram Temple consecration ceremony to be held on January 22.

Earlier in the day, the Congress alleged the BJP has made the consecration ceremony an "out and out political event" which is being held without taking the advice of the shankaracharyas and by disregarding religious procedures.

"If you (Congress) don't want to go, don't go. Making such statements, I think, will only lead to repercussions... You should not make such statements. They (Congress) are getting entangled in their own net... Congress is a divided house," Puri told reporters.

Congress Media and Publicity Department head Pawan Khera on Friday alleged that the consecration ceremony is not being held keeping in mind the religious procedures.

"Is it being conducted keeping in mind the religious procedures on the advice of the shankaracharyas?" Khera asked.

All four shankaracharyas have said the consecration ceremony of an "incomplete temple" cannot be done, Khera said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday "respectfully declined" the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony with the party accusing the BJP and the RSS of making it a "political project" for electoral gains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people are expected to attend the January 22 consecration ceremony.

The Ram temple trust has also invited 4,000 seers from across the country and 50 guests from foreign countries.

The BJP, the RSS and affiliate Hindutva organisations like the Vishva Hindu Parishad have launched a nationwide mass connect programme in the run-up to the ceremony, urging people to visit the holy place after the consecration ceremony. --

