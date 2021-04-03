Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 3 (ANI): Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kumari Selja accused the BJP-JJP government in the state of harassing the farmers for procurement of crop.

"Wrong decisions taken by the government regarding the procurement of crops have added to the problems of the farmers. The government is bent on ruining farmers by taking dictatorial decisions without knowing the ground reality," the HPCC chief said in a statement on Saturday.

Selja said the procurement of wheat crop has started in Haryana from April 1, but proper arrangements for crop procurement have not been made in the mandis. The new conditions laid down by the government have put the farmers in grave danger, she added.

The Congress leader said that farmers are frustrated and disappointed with the new conditions laid down by the BJP-JJP government.

"The government has reduced the moisture content from 14 per cent to 12 per cent due to which crops of farmers are not being purchased. The decision of the government to register for the purchase of crops has added to the problems of the farmers. At the same time, farmers have not been able to register their crop due to the new conditions laid down by the government. The number of such farmers is about 40 per cent in the state," she said.

While procurement of wheat crop has started, the farmers who have registered their five acres of crop on the portal, are being given proof of verification of only one acre. The farmers across the state are being played this way, added Selja.

Within just two days of the commencement of Rabi procurement, the Haryana government procured 2.5 lakh quintals of wheat brought by 3,574 farmers to the procurement centres, at Minimum Support Price (MSP). (ANI)

