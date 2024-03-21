Guwahati, Mar 21 (PTI) Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah has urged the Chief Election Commissioner to take 'strict action' against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The chief minister on March 18 had claimed that all Congress candidates will join BJP if he wishes and even if they win the elections, Borah said in a letter to the CEC, made available to the media on Thursday.

"The chief minister's statement got wide publicity and it is sending a wrong message amongst voters in general", Borah said.

The statement is in violation of Model Code of Conduct on two counts as by making such "outrageously false statement which is not backed by any proof, he (Sarma) is trying to influence the voters choice", he said.

Secondly, by making the said statements he is also trying to lure Congress candidates which again is not in tune with the conduct of free and fair election, Borah claimed.

The Election Commission has time and again urged that the political leadership during elections should not indulge in loose talk while electioneering or make unsubstantiated allegations..

The above referred statement is a violation of the model code of conduct and "We hope the Election Commission of India by maintaining in its impartiality will initiate strict action against the Chief Minister", Borah said.

