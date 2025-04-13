Patna (Bihar) [India], April 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) Home Nityanand Rai on Sunday hit out at Congress for "insulting" Babasaheb Ambedkar. He said that Dr Ambedkar was "insulted" so much that he had to resign from Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

On the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working to fulfil Dr Ambedkar's dreams to ensure no one stays hungry or homeless. Rai added that 125 crore people have come out of poverty.

"BR Ambedkar, who is the father of India's Constitution...he wanted a poverty-free country...PM Modi is working to fulfil BR Ambedkar's dreams. Congress always insulted BR Ambedkar and defeated him in the election; he was insulted so much that he had to resign from Nehru's cabinet...today, under PM Modi's leadership, we are working day and night to ensure that no one stays hungry and homeless, we can see the results of it. In India, 125 crore people have come out of poverty," Rai told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya paid tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Patna and commenced the 'Jai Bhim Padayatra' program.

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha were also present at the event to pay homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bharat Mata. Dilip Jaiswal, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state unit president, and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also paid tributes to the architect of the Indian constitution and participated in the Padayatra event.

The program comes a day ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti, which is scheduled to be celebrated on April 14 across the country.

Mandaviya, while addressing the 'Jai Bhim Padayatra' program on Sunday, said that the youths were the future of the country and further urged them to respect the constitution and fulfil the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"Youth is the future of the country. Dr BR Ambedkar wrote the constitution and, through it, gave equal rights to the people of the country. The youth must move forward with these rights, respect the constitution and fulfil the goal of Viksit Bharat..." Mandaviya said, addressing the event.

The event commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. 'Jai Bhim Padayatra' honours his legacy and 10,000 MY Bharat Youth Volunteers.

"PM Modi has resolved to establish Viksit Bharat in 2047 when the country completes 100 years of independence. This padayatra has been organized so that crores of youth become a part of this resolve," added Mandaviya. (ANI)

