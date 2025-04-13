Anakapalli, April 13: Four workers died in an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli on Sunday, said SP Tuhin Sinha. The cause of the explosion is not known yet. Further details are awaited. Andhra Pradesh Blast: 4 Workers Die After Explosion Occurs at Fireworks Manufacturing Plant in Anakapalli District.

CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Shock Over Incident

Andhra Pradesh | CM N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the death of 6 workers in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kotavuratla, Anakapalli district. Chief Minister spoke on the phone with the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and state Home… https://t.co/u2E1ktaJe6 — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2025

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)