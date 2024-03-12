Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a blistering attack on the Congress and India Alliance, saying that "The Congress and INDIA Alliance level false allegations and try to mislead people in the country during elections."

The Maharashtra CM took on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who had alleged that the BJP would change the constitution after the 2024 elections. The Congress president was responding to remarks made by BJP MP Ananat Kumar Hegde.

"The Constitution of India holds the highest place and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensures justice for the sections of society-Dalits and other backward classes. PM Modi has provided free ration to 80 crore people for five years," CM Shinde added while speaking to ANI.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, while addressing a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, hit out at the BJP and said that the "ruling party at the centre has not fully accepted the Constitution" which he termed "unfortunate."

"If BJP believes in BR Ambedkar it should remove such people from the party, not give them poll tickets. If PM Modi has courage, then throw out the leader who has talked about changing the Constitution from the party. On one hand, PM Modi himself remains silent on such things, on the other hand, he talks about protecting the Constitution," Kharge added.

"It is unfortunate that the BJP has not fully accepted the Constitution. On one hand, the PM says that the Constitution will never be changed, on the other hand, he asks his people to say that a two-thirds majority is required to amend the Constitution. This is not said by a normal person or a fringe element, they are leaders and MPs of the BJP. They have been saying this and today again, they again repeated this in Karnataka that the Constitution must be amended," Kharge further said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha questioned Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, asking, "There is no question whether his Yatra will benefit anyone. The question is whether it would benefit him. Everyone knows of the results of wherever he went. Jahan jahan paon pade Santan ke, wahan wahan banta dhaar."(ANI)

