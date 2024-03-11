Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Congress and said that the 'ghamandia' alliance are afraid of the pace at which development is being undertaken by the present government in the country.

Addressing the event during the inauguration of the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, the Prime Minister said that there was a 'delay' earlier but not there is 'delivery'. The government's focus is on building high-speed corridors.

"The Congress and its 'ghamandia' alliance have problems with the inauguration of these development projects. They are sleepless because of these development projects. The Congress doesn't have the strength to talk about development. When I inaugurate developmental projects, they call it the 'Chunavi strategy'. Negativity, and only negativity, is the true characteristic of Congress," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that in the last 10 years country has changed so much but the views of Congress and its friends have not changed.

"Only Congress and its arrogant alliance are facing the biggest problem that's why they are saying that Modi is doing work worth lakhs of crores of rupees because of elections. The country has changed so much in 10 years, but the views of Congress and its friends have not changed. The number of their vision is still the same - all negative."

He further asserted that previous governments used to make a small plan and hold a small program and keep talking about it for five years.

"The earlier governments used to make a small plan and hold a small program and keep talking about it for five years. Not even three months have passed since 2024, and in such a short time, the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore has been laid and inaugurated," he added.

PM Modi said that changing problems into possibility is Modi's guarantee, Dwarka Expressway is a big example adding that the pace of development work will increase many times in next five years,

"India of the 21st century is an India of big vision. This is an India of big goals. Today's India cannot compromise on the pace of progress. I cannot think small, nor do I dream small, nor do I make small resolutions. Whatever I want... I want it big, I want huge and I want it at a fast pace because in 2047 I want to see the country as a 'Developed India'," he said.

The Prime Minister asserted that fast development of infrastructure would help India become the third largest economy in the world.

Earlier today, to help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway.

PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 112 National Highway projects spread across the country worth about Rs 1 lakh crore.

The 19-km-long Haryana section of the 8-lane Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2 km long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7 km long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and the Gurugram Bypass. (ANI)

