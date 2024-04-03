New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Congress as of now has released its candidate list on 231 seats for the Lok Sabha elections.

In Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, the grand old party has released candidates for 13 seats.

Imran Masood will contest from Saharanpur, Dolly Sharma from Ghaziabad, Ajay Rai from Varanasi and Nakul Dubey from Sitapur.

In Rajasthan, which has been seen as the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party and NDA, Congress has released the list of 22 seats out of 25.

Govind Ram Meghwal has been fielded from Bikaner, Anil Chopra--Jaipur Rural, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas--Jaipur, Murari Lal Meena--Dausa, Harish Chandra Meena--Tonk--Sawai Madhopur, Karan Singh Uchiyarda--Jodhpur, Vaibhav Gehlot--Jailore and C.P. Joshi--Bhilwara.

In Bihar, the Congress has given a ticket to Tariq Anwar from Katihar along with two others on Bhagalpur and Kishanganj seats.

Congress has announced the candidates on 25 seats of Madhya Pradesh out of total of 29.

Digvijaya Singh will contest from Rajgarh, Akshay Bam--Indore, Arun Shrivastav -Bhopal, Nakul Nath--Chhindwara and Dinesh Yadav--Jabalpur.

In Uttarakhand, Congress has announced candidates for all five seats while in West Bengal it has announced on 10 seats out of 42.

It has also announced candidates on all 11 seats in Chhattisgarh where former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been fielded from Rajnandgaon.

In Assam, the grand old party has announced candidates on 13 out of 14 total seats.

Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi will contest from Jorhat, Mira Barthakur Goswami--Guwahati and Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury--Karimganj.

In Gujarat, it has fielded candidates on 17 seats out of 26 total.

Sonal Patel from Gandhinagar, J.P. Marvia--Jamnagar, Nilesh Kumbani--Surat and Anantbhai Patel--Valsad.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Ch. Lal Singh will contest from Udhampur and Raman Bhalla from Jammu.

In Karnataka, Congress has announced candidates on all 28 seats.

Geetha Shivarajkumar--Shimoga, D K Suresh--Banglore Rural, M.V. Rajeev Gowda--Bangalore North, Mansoor Ali Khan--Bangalore Central, Sowmya Reddy--Bangalore South, M. Lakshman--Mysore and H.R. Algur (Raju)--Bijapur.

Kerala-16 In Kerala, the grand old party has fielded candidates on 16 seats out of 20.

Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad, M.K. Raghavan--Kozhikode, K.C. Venugopal--Alappuzha, Hibi Eden--Ernakulam and Shashi Tharoor--Thiruvananthapuram.

Mohd. Hamdullaha Sayeed will contest from Lakshadweep.

In Meghalaya, Vincent H Pala from Shillong and Saleng A. Sangma from Tura.

Lalbiakzama will contest from Mizoram while S. Supongmeren Jamir from Nagaland.

In Manipur's two seats, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam will contest from Inner Manipur and Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur--Outer Manipur.

Congress has announced candidates on 13 seats of Maharashtra out of a total of 48.

Balwant Basawant Wankhede from Amravati, Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar--Pune and Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan--Nanded.

Lalbiakzama has been fielded from Mizoram while S. Supongmeren Jamir is from Nagaland.

Ve. Vaithilingam will contest from Puducherry and Gopal Chettri from Sikkim.

The candidates have been declared on Tamil Nadu's eight seats out of 39 and on Odisha's eight seats out of a total of 21.

In Telangana, the party has declared candidates on 14 seats out of 17.

Tatiparthi Jeevan Reddy from Nizamabad and Danam Nagender from Secunderabad.

Ashish Kumar Saha will contest on the Tripura West seat.

It has declared candidates on the three seats in Jharkhand out of 14.

In both Arunachal Pradesh seats, Nabam Tuki will contest from Arunachal West and Bosiram Siram from Arunachal East.

In Andhra Pradesh, Congress has announced candidates on five seats out of 25 where Y.S. Sharmila Reddy has been fielded from Kadapa.

Kuldeep Rai Sharma will contest from Andaman and Nicobar Island while Ketan Dahyabhai Patel from Daman and Diu.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 282 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 44 seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats. (ANI)

