New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday approved the appointment of 11 additional AICC Observers for Madhya Pradesh under the party's ongoing Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan.

The appointments are effective immediately and aim to strengthen grassroots-level organisation and coordination in the state, a party release said.

Also Read | Cochin University Btech Alumni Association Apologises After Backlash Over Hosting Pakistan Cricketer Shahid Afridi in Dubai (Watch Video).

Dheeraj Gurjar, Danish Abrar, Divya Maderna, Indira Meena, Dr Ragini Nayak, Mukesh Bhakar, Manish Yadav, Ameet Subhashrao Zanak, Ravi Bahadur, Raghvendra Kumar Singh and Gurudayal Singh Banjare have been appointed as AICC observers.

The Congress has decided to dedicate this year to 'Sangathan Srijan Karyakram', ('Organisational Revamping Programme'). Party leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Madhya Pradesh in the first week of June as part of efforts to revamp and energise the party organisation in the state. (ANI)

Also Read | Opal Suchata Chuangsri Is Miss World 2025 Winner: Thailand’s Beauty Queen Takes Home the Prestigious Crown at the Grand Finale of 72nd Edition of Miss World Beauty Pageant (See Pics & Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)