Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Monday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should clarify what was the appropriate time for implementing his poll promise about a farm loan waiver.

In a post on 'X', state Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant asked about the rules and procedures for loan waiver and said Fadnavis should explain it to farmers.

Fadnavis had on Saturday said that the government is committed to implementing farm loan waiver and the decision will be taken at an appropriate time, assuring that they will not go back on their promise.

Reacting to the chief minister's statement, Sawant, in his post, questioned why the BJP's poll manifesto had no mention of when the farm loan waiver would be implemented and accused the saffron party of deceiving people.

Meanwhile, the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday presented a memorandum at the Bank of Maharashtra's office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar demanding that loans to farmers be sanctioned without citing any technical reasons, including CIBIL scores, past debts, etc.

Party workers, led by the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, reached the bank's office to discuss the issue of farm loans.

In the memorandum, the Sena (UBT) urged the bank to sanction loans to farmers without citing technical reasons such as CIBIL scores, as cultivators were not getting the right price for their produce and were dealing with issues related to the crop insurance scheme.

