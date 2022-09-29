New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, the Congress party issued an advisory to its leaders to refrain from making comments against leaders otherwise 'disciplinary action' will be taken against them.

"It is advised that all Congress leaders at any level should refrain from making public statements against other leaders or about Party's internal matters", read the official notice.

The advisory also stated that strict disciplinary action will be initiated under the provisions of the Constitution of the Indian National Congress if any violation of the advisory is made.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he will not fight for the post of Congress chief.

His remarks came after the veteran leader met with the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence at 10 Janpath in the national capital.

"I met Rahul Gandhi in Kochi and requested him to fight the polls (for Congress President). When he didn't accept, I said I'll contest but now with that incident (political crisis in Rajasthan), I have decided not to contest the elections," CM Gehlot said.

Gehlot also apologised for the ruckus in Rajasthan triggered by his loyalists over a possible leadership change in the state after Gehlot was set to file his nomination papers for the Congress chief polls.

Gehlot said that whatever happened in the state in the past two days had shocked everyone.

"I had a conversation with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Whatever happened two days ago shocked us. It gave a message that all of it happened as I wanted to be CM. I apologised to her," said CM Gehlot addressing the media persons after meeting Sonia Gandhi.

Further in his address to the media persons, Gehlot said that he won't contest the elections in this atmosphere. "I won't contest these elections in this atmosphere, with moral responsibility," Gehlot said.

On being asked if he will remain Rajasthan CM, Gehlot said, "I won't decide that, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will decide that."

"One-line resolution is our tradition. Unfortunately, a situation arose that resolution wasn't passed. It was my moral responsibility (to pass the resolution), but despite being a CM I couldn't get it passed," he added.

Talking to reporters, Gehlot said the party works under the Congress president and decisions will be taken in the time to come.

He said Congress workers worry about the direction in which the country is heading and tackling the issue was more important.

Also, today Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh collected his nomination papers and announced that he is likely to file his nominations tomorrow between 11 am to 3 pm.Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has announced that he will submit his nomination for the post at 12.15 pm tomorrow.

The filing of nominations for the top Congress post will take place till September 30 and the election will take place on October 17. (ANI)

