Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 (ANI): Ranjith Reddy and BRS leader Danam Nagender joined the Congress in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Telangana Congress Incharge Deepa Das Munshi on Friday.

Ranjith Reddy expressed gratitude to the Congress high command for giving him an ticket from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking to ANI, Ranjith Reddy said, "I joined the Congress party to develop the Chevella Parliamentary constituency."

He also objected to BRS party working president KT Rama Rao's comment that he joined Congress for his benefit.

Earlier Congress released its eighth list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand.

In Telangana, Athram Suguna has been fielded from Adilabad, Tatiparthi Jeevan Reddy to contest from Nizamad, Neelam Madhu from Medak, and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy will contest from Bhongir.

Voting across all 17 seats in Telangana will be conducted in a single phase on May 13.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BRS won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast a vote in the general election. (ANI)

