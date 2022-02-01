Aurangabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan and Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel said the Union Budget for 2022-23 presented in Parliament on Tuesday was disappointing and had nothing for the common man.

Chavan, a senior Congress leader and former state chief minister, said the BJP government at the Centre claimed the economy was growing at 8-9 per cent annually, while GST collection stood at Rs 1.41 lakh crore, but had still not announced any major relief measures for the public in the budget.

He said the Centre's claim that the budget was aimed at a period of 25 years was just a ploy to cover the failure of not achieving earlier announcements like doubling farm income, providing two crore jobs and creating 100 smart cities.

Jaleel said the budget did not give any tax relief to the salaried class or incentives to other segments of society, but brought smiles on the faces of the rich by reducing Customs duty on polished diamonds and gemstones.

Agriculture expert and NCP Kisan Sabha president Shakar Anna Dhondage said the budget showed the Centre was not focused anymore on research, science and technology for the betterment of the farm sector.

It intends to take farming in the country into the medieval age, he added.

Shiv Sena MLC Ambadas Danve tweeted the budget did nothing to address inflation that was distressing people.

