New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday paid tribute to poet, former congress president and freedom fighter, Sarojini Naidu on her birth anniversary.

"An indispensable part of India's struggle for Independence, her tremendous contribution to the nation, inspires each one of us to this day," Kharge said in a tweet.

Sarojini Naidu is better known as the Nightingale of India or Bharatiya Kokila. Born on February 13, 1879, she had an inclination towards writing since the age of 12. Her collection of poems 'The Broken Wings' was published in 1905.

She joined the Indian national movement during the Bengal Partition in 1905. Her works for the country's independence are notable.

She presided over the annual session of the Indian National Congress in Kanpur in 1925 and attended the East African Indian Congress in South Africa in 1929. Naidu participated in the Round Table Conference with Mahatma Gandhi and Madan Mohan Malaviya in 1930.

Sarojini Naidu was later appointed the Governor of the United Provinces, now Uttar Pradesh.

She passed away on March 2, 1949, at the Government House in Lucknow. (ANI)

