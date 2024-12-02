New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Congress on Monday alleged that a Gujarat BJP leader carried out a Rs 6,000 crore ponzi "scam" and demanded an SC-monitored CBI probe into it.

Congress spokesperson and party's Gujarat unit chief Shaktisinh Gohil said BJP leader Bhupendra Jhala formed a company and started a scheme wherein he promised to double the amount in two years.

"Farmers, poor people and pensioners were convinced by his words and they all invested Rs 6,000 crore in his scheme. That BJP leader disappeared after taking Rs 6,000 crore of the common public," he said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

There was no immediate response from the BJP or the accused on the allegations.

Gohil claimed that the epicentre of the NEET paper leak was Gujarat and the person caught in the case was a BJP leader.

"Along with this, the person from whose place drugs were recovered in Surat also turned out to be a BJP leader. The person who supplied the drugs was also associated with the BJP. It is clear that those who commit fraud and cheating are associated with the BJP only," he alleged.

Showing Jhala's picture, Gohil said, "This is Bhupendra Jhala. Wearing the BJP cap and sash... he is absconding."

Gohil also showed pictures of Jhala with other BJP leaders.

"We demand that this entire matter should be investigated by the CBI, monitored by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court. The BJP should answer in this matter that what relation do their senior leaders have with this?" he said.

