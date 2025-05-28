Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): A Congress delegation led by leader of opposition Umang Singhar on Wednesday met with Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Intelligence A Sai Manohar at the DGP Headquarters in Bhopal, submitting a memorandum regarding an FIR registered against the brothers of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Jitu Patwari.

The FIR, registered at Tejaji police station in Indore, accuses Patwari's brothers, Nana Patwari and Bharat Patwari, along with Indore district Congress president Sadashiv Yadav, of illegal possession of land and intimidation.

The Congress delegation claimed that the names of Patwari's brothers were wrongly mentioned in the FIR and demanded a fair investigation.

All three of them are accused of taking illegal possession of 6 acres of land near Tejaji Nagar bypass.

Following which, LoP Singhar on Wednesday reached DGP office claiming the names of Patwari brothers were wrongly mentioned in the FIR and demanded a fair investigation into the matter.

Singhar told ANI, "After personal animosity, a politics of enmity is going on in the state. The way a false case was imposed against the brothers of our state president Jitu Patwari, I believe it should be properly investigated...I think that it is a false case in which the two brothers of Patwari are implicated. The Congress party opposes this."

Singhar stated that the case appears to be motivated by personal animosity and politics of enmity, urging for fair investigation and not make any arrests until the probe is completed.

"We have told the police that there should be a fair investigation and we have asked the police administration that no arrest should be made as long as the investigation is going on," he added.

Meanwhile, Indore's Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl CP, Law/ Order), Amit Singh said that the action was taken based on a complaint and the matter is under investigation. Further action will be taken based on the evidence collected during the investigation

"Following a complaint, a case has been registered against Congress district president Sadashiv Yadav, Nana Patwari and Bharat Patwari (both brothers of MPCC chief Jitu Patwari) regarding selling and purchase of land and giving a death threat. The matter is under investigation and further action will be taken based on the evidence," Singh said. (ANI)

