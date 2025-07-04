Aizawl, Jul 4 (PTI) The opposition Congress held a demonstration in Aizawl on Friday, alleging that the country's Constitution was in danger with the BJP-led NDA in power at the Centre.

Scores of party workers demonstrated outside the Vanapa Hall and then marched to the Congress Bhavan at Treasury Square near the Mizoram Assembly building.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's Photo on Sanitary Pads: JDU Slams Congress for 'Ideological Bankruptcy' As Party's Unique Women-Centric Initiative Sparks Controversy.

State Congress general secretary John Siamkunga accused the BJP-led government of violating constitutional norms.

"The BJP is observing the anniversary of the Emergency as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'. A programme was also held in Mizoram. However, the BJP itself is frequently violating the ideas and spirit of the country's Constitution," he claimed.

Also Read | Jalna Shocker: Man Assaulted by Mob After He Confronts Them Over Objectionable Comments Against His Daughter in Maharashtra, 2 Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

He said the foundational principles of the Constitution, like secularism and socialism, are under threat.

Hitting out at the state's ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Siamkunga claimed that it was gradually becoming close to the BJP and would become part of the NDA someday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)