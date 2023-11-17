India News | Congress' Digvijaya Singh Complains of Police Bias, Claims Cong Worker Was Allegedly Run over by a BJP Leader

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Friday claimed that one of his party workers was mowed down by a BJP candidate with his vehicle in Chhatarpur but the police are yet to take any action into the matter.

Singh made the remark while speaking to the reporters in the state capital Bhopal after casting his vote here. The Congress leader along with his wife cast their vote for the state assembly polls.

Singh said, "An incident has taken place in Rajnagar, Chhatarpur where one of our workers was mowed down by the BJP candidate with his vehicle. The Police have neither confiscated the vehicle so far nor has the candidate been arrested. Open hooliganism is taking place. The BJP president's disciple is contesting the election from there. He has done illegal sand mining there. I have spoken with the Collector-SP. Our party is also giving a report to the Election Commission about the same. No action has been taken yet."

The Congress leader further alleged that the police administration was working under pressure.

"I condemn the police administration and I allege that they (police administration) are working under pressure," Singh added.

Meanwhile, speaking about the incident of violence in Morena district, the Congress leader said he had spoken to the SP and the collector and the SP said that it was peaceful there.

"I spoke with the SP and Collector. An incident occurred there but the SP says that it is peaceful there now and voting is taking place smoothly," he added.

Notably, the violence was reported at polling booths 147-148 of Dimani Assembly constituency in Morena district when stone pelting ensued between two sides. One person was injured in stone pelting. The situation was, however, under control.

Apart from this, reacting to some other incidents of violence in the state during voting today, Singh said, "Yes there are a few complaints. I hope that the government will work in a fair manner."

Madhya Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 45.40 per cent while neighbouring Chhattisgarh saw 37.87 per cent polling in the second phase till 1:30 pm on Friday, the Election Commission informed on Friday.

Voting for Madhya Pradesh's all 230 assembly seats began at 7 am today. The voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm, except in the Baihar, Lanji, and Paraswada assembly seats of Balaghat district and some booths in Mandla and Dindori districts, where voting will be held till 3 pm.

Nearly 5.59 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. It includes 2.87 crore male and 2.71 crore women voters. There are over 5,000 booths run by women and 183 polling stations run by the disabled, officials said.

The counting of votes for the five states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will be done on December 3. (ANI)

