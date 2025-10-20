Patna (Bihar) [India], October 20 (ANI): The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Monday announced one more candidate, Minnat Rahmani, for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, an official press release from AICC said. Rahmani will contest from the Supaul assembly constituency. This takes the total number of seats the Congress is contesting to 61.

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday released its list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, fielding 143 contenders across the state. The official list was released on the last day of nominations for the second phase. 24 Women candidates are among the 143 named as contestants.

With this announcement, the shape of the Mahagathbandhan alliance is also clear, with RJD contesting 143, Congress 61, CPI ML 20 and the remaining likely to go to Mukesh Sahani's VIP. There maybe last minute withdrawls as well as the alliance has not been formally announced.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will contest from Raghopur constituency, Lalit Yadav from Darbhanga Rural, and Dilip Singh from Barauli, Ram Vilas Paswan in Pirpainti (SC), and Savitri Devi in Chakai.

The other candidates include Renu Kushwaha in Bihariganj constituency, Anita Devi Mahto in Warsaliganj, Mala Pushpam in Hasanpur, Sandhya Rani Kushwaha in Madhuban, Ritu Priya Chaudhary in Imamganj (SC), Tanushree Manjhi in Barachatti (SC), Chandni Devi Singh in Baniapur constituency, Arvind Sahani in Sarairanjan, Prema Chaudhary in Patepur (SC), Shambu Nath in Brahampur, and Mukesh Yadav in Bajpatti.

Meanwhile, after comparing the candidate lists from the RJD and the Indian National Congress (Congress) for the Bihar assembly elections, there are some common seats where both parties have fielded a candidate despite being in the Mahagathbandhan.

In Narkatiaganj, Deepak Yadav (RJD) will face Shaswat Kedar Pandey (Congress); in Kahalgaon, Rajnish Bharti (RJD) will compete against Praveen Singh Kushwaha (Congress); and in Sikandra (SC), Uday Narayan Chaudhary (RJD) will go up against Vinod Chaudhary (Congress) while in Lalganj (Vaishali) Shivani Shukla is likely to go up against Aditya Raja of Congress. However, there is likely to be a compromise between the allies, with one of the parties withdrawing in favour of the other.

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress released its second list for the Bihar assembly elections, announcing candidates for Narkatiaganj, Kishanganj, Kasba, Purnia and Gaya Town assembly seats.

The party has fielded Shaswat Kedar Pandey from Narkatiaganj and Qamrul Hoda from Kishanganj. Irfan Alam, Jitender Yadav and Mohan Shrivasta will contest elections from Kasba, Purnia and Gaya Town constituencies, respectively. Earlier, on October 17, the Congress party released its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. (ANI)

