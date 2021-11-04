New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the proposal for the formation of the Disciplinary Action Committee for Odisha and Telangana units on Wednesday.

Kishore Chandra Patel will chair the disciplinary committee for Odisha while G Chinna Reddy will chair the Telangana committee.

Besides Patel, the Disciplinary Action Committee for Odisha includes Sabitri Choudhury, Sadan Nayak, Satya Bhusan Sahu, Pratima Mallick, RN Mohanty, Janaki Ballav Pattanaik and Bijan Das as members.

MA Khan has been made vice-chairman of the Congress Disciplinary Action Committee for Telangana. The other members of the committee include A Shyam Mohan, Gaddam Vinod, Saudagar Gangaram, B Kamalekar Rao and CJ Srinivas Rao. (ANI)

