Srinagar, Mar 12 (PTI) The Congress' fight in the assembly elections in the five states was not just against the BJP but also against the central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI, party MP and incharge Jammu and Kashmir affairs Rajani Patil said here on Saturday.

“The fight was not just against BJP, it was also against the ED, CBI, and other agencies. We fought alone with all. Priyanka Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi fought with bravery. We are all ready to take the responsibility for the defeat. We will look for the reasons and prepare again,” Patil told reporters here.

She said the party has called a meeting of its central working committee to discuss the party's performance in the elections in the five states.

Asked about the meeting of the 'G-23' leaders, the Congress MP said, “they are also CWC members, so the issues can be discussed there”.

To a question about the reported infighting in the party's J-K unit with a group being led by Ghulam Nabi Azad, Patil said the party was united.

“Every state has its own issues. Azad has said that he will not go that way (part ways). We have arguments, but we are together in this fight,” she said.

She said the party was ready for polls in J-K, but "want statehood be announced first, then polls”.

