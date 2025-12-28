New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended greetings to party workers across the country on the Foundation Day and vowed to fight for the Constitution.

Heartiest greetings to every Congressman on the Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress today, Rahul Gandhi said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: What Is Fitment Factor? Know How It Is Determined As Central Government Employees Await Implementation of New Pay Commission.

"Congress is not just a political party; it is the voice of India's soul - which has stood with every weak, every deprived, and every hardworking person. The resolve is to fight even more strongly the battle for truth, courage, and the protection of the Constitution against hatred, injustice, and dictatorship," Rahul Gandhi said in a post in hindi on X.

https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/2005152875564204212?s=20

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Pakistan's FM Ishaq Dar Confirms India's Strikes on Nur Khan Air Base in May, Says Damaged Installations, Injured Personnel (Watch Video).

"We pay homage to that historic legacy and those great sacrificers who won freedom for India, laid the foundation of the Constitution, and strengthened the values of democracy, secularism, social justice, and equality," the Congress MP added in his post

Congress, on its X handle, also congratulated party members.

"Heartfelt congratulations to all Congress members on the Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress.

The party also took a veiled dig at the BJP-led Union Government.

"The Congress Party fought for India's independence and worked to advance the nation. Meanwhile, today, when those in power are promoting hatred, injustice, and oppression in the country, we are still fighting against it with full vigour," Congress wrote on X.

The Indian National Congress was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (Mumbai) in the presence of 72 delegates at the Das Tejpal Sanskrit College.

Its founder, General Secretary, was AO Hum,e and Vyomesh Chandra Banerjee was made president. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)