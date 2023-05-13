Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Saturday said that Congress got the blessings of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in Karnataka elections and BJP's attempts to defame the Congress backfired.

"Congress got the blessings of Lord Ram and Bajrangbali in Karnataka elections. Congress workers from all over the country meditated on Lord Ram and Bajranbali with a true heart. BJP tried to win the election by talking about chanting Jai Bajrangbali (after Congress manifesto), it backfired for them," Khachariyawas said

He further mentioned that the bad intentions of the BJP led to their defeat in the Karnataka elections.

"BJP is losing in the elections because both the intentions and thinking of the BJP are bad and the ones whose intentions and thinking are bad can never get good results," he said.

Earlier today Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hailed the party's victory in Karnataka assembly polls and said that people of the State defeated the politics of hate.

Addressing the media at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress stood in support of the poor. "The poor defeated crony capitalists in Karnataka. What I really liked about this election is that we did not fight the battle with hatred. We fought the elections with love...," he said.

As per the Election Commission data, Congress has won 79 seats and is currently leading on 57 seats while BJP registered victory on 39 seats and is surging ahead on 25 seats in a 224 seat assembly. (ANI)

