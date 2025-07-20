Shimla, Jul 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajiv Bindal on Sunday accused the Congress-led state government of reneging on its poll promise to provide regular jobs, and of cheating unemployed youths under the garb of a 'job trainee' scheme.

Addressing a press conference here, Bindal cited an old video of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's speech and pointed out that the party had promised to give 1 lakh regular jobs every year. He said other Congress leaders like Rajiv Shukla, Bhupesh Baghel, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri had also made such announcements repeatedly.

The state government has recently notified a scheme under which candidates will be engaged as 'job trainees' in the Group A, B and C cadres for a period of two years. During this period, they would receive a fixed amount instead of regular salary, and they would be considered for regular appointments only after passing a qualifying examination or an efficiency test.

The state BJP chief pointed out that the Congress government had, in its first cabinet meeting after coming to power, promised to fill 63,000 vacant posts and create 37,000 new posts to provide jobs to youths.

The 'job trainee' scheme is just a ruse to defer the employment issue for one year, Bindal claimed, adding that the government has no plans in place to tackle joblessness.

Alleging that the Congress government was cheating the youth, Bindal said that people have never before seen such an undemocratic government, which either takes anti-people decisions or takes none at all.

Claiming that under the current government, only "friends" of people in power are getting jobs, Bindal alleged that instead of giving jobs to youth, the government has scrapped the posts.

