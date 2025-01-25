Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) The Congress government in Telangana would launch four welfare schemes, including 'Rythu Bharosa' investment support scheme for farmers, on the occasion of Republic Day on Sunday.

The schemes to be kicked off also include 'Atmeeya Bharosa' for landless agricultural families, distribution of new PDS ration cards and 'Indiramma' housing scheme.

Also Read | MCC Neet PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared at mcc.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

The four schemes, election promises of ruling Congress, would be implemented in one village in every mandal (administrative unit) of the state to begin with, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers told reporters.

Since the government received lakhs of applications for the schemes, the data would be compiled for identifying eligible beneficiaries.

Also Read | Padma Shri Awards 2025 Winners List: Delhi Gynaecologist Neerja Bhatla, Bihar Social Worker Bhim Singh Bhavesh Among 30 Unsung Heroes To Be Awarded 4th Highest Civilian Honour; Full List To Be Released Soon.

Under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme, an election promise of ruling Congress, the government would provide Rs 12,000 per acre per year to the ryots.

Under 'Atmeeya Bharosa', landless agriculture families would also get Rs 12,000 per year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)