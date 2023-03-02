Panaji, Mar 2 (PTI) The Congress' 'haath se haath jodo' campaign will begin from March 4 in Goa to reach out to people who are distressed due to inflation, unemployment and price rise, the party's state unit chief Amit Patkar said on Thursday.

The yatra will cover all 40 Assembly segments of Goa and will involve issuing a "chargesheet" on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government's "failure to fulfil promises made to the citizens", he said.

"The main aim is to take the message of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to every household in the state. Congress workers will meet every family in Goa to highlight the failures of the Narendra Modi and Pramod Sawant governments," Patkar added.

