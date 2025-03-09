New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday hailed Indian cricket team's ICC Champions Trophy win, with Rahul Gandhi saying the team's phenomenal run in the tournament has been truly inspiring.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with an excellent half-century as a resolute India held their nerve to win an unprecedented third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final in Dubai.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "A phenomenal team effort culminated in a glorious victory for the Indian cricket team as they lift the #ChampionsTrophy!"

He added, "Brilliant performance by the skipper Rohit Sharma and everyone in the team! Your achievement fills 140 Crore hearts with utmost pride," the Congress chief said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the win won billions of Indians' hearts.

"Smashing victory, boys! Each one of you has made a billion hearts swell with pride. Team India's phenomenal run in the tournament, marked by brilliant individual performances and sheer dominance on the field, has been truly inspiring. Congratulations, Champions!" Gandhi said on X.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera hailed captain Rohit Sharma for the win.

"Brilliant game Rohit Sharma and Team India. Thank you, Men in Blue for winning the #ICCChampionsTrophy," he said.

In a post on X in Hindi, the Congress said it was proud of the Indian team and its "brilliant performance."

The party said, "Team India has achieved this due to the excellent performance of every player of the team. Congratulations and best wishes to all the players of the team for this great success. Jai Hind."

Bowling first after Rohit lost his 12th straight toss, India's spinners restricted New Zealand to 251 for seven in the allotted 50 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/45) making significant contributions with the ball.

India completed the chase of 252 with six balls to spare after Rohit (76 off 83 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (48 off 62 balls) shone with the bat.

