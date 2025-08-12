Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday took a swipe at Congress's "vote theft" claim, saying that the party has a problem with the Election Commission and EVMs only where it has lost elections. He asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to bring facts before the EC to substantiate his claims instead of making "noises".

"Where Congress wins the election, they have no issue with the Election Commission, nor are the EVMs faulty, but when they start losing, all these excuses come up," Ghosh told ANI.

"The Election Commission is only fulfilling its responsibility. You (Rahul Gandhi) should talk factually... but you want to make noise and mislead people... The Election Commission is not a place for holding public meetings. Go there with your problems and documents and discuss," he said.

On Monday, in a show of unity, the INDIA bloc MPs took out a march from the Parliament to the EC headquarters in Delhi against the alleged election irregularities in the 2024 general election and against the special intensive review (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Delhi Police detained the MPs during the march.

Rahul Gandhi on Monday lauded the INDIA bloc MPs for "standing shoulder to shoulder" and "fighting with full strength" in the movement against "vote theft".

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said the fight is for the protection of democracy.

"Heartfelt thanks to all the fellow MPs of INDIA for standing shoulder to shoulder and fighting with full strength in this movement against vote theft. As I said, this fight is not political--it is for the protection of democracy, the constitution, and the right to vote, and we will achieve this together," Gandhi said.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy condemned the detention of opposition leaders.

"As Rahul Gandhi started a fight for democracy & restoration of the sacrosanct power of every Indian's vote ...BJP has restored (sic) to a dastardly act of detaining him and Priyanka Gandhi & other Congress leaders," Reddy said in a post on X. (ANI)

