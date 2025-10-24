Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23 (ANI): BRS Working President K T Rama Rao came down heavily on the Congress government, accusing it of large-scale corruption, administrative collapse, and lawlessness across the state. He said that the "stench of corruption under the Congress regime has spread throughout Telangana," and that the once agriculture-leading state is now being turned into a hub of gun culture and mafia-style politics, the party said in a release on Thursday.

KTR said he had never seen such a weak Chief Minister in his entire political career. He condemned the shocking incident where the Chief Minister allegedly sent a task force to a minister's residence, while the accused was taken away by the same minister in his car. "When a minister's own daughter accused the Chief Minister of being involved in the incident, he chose to remain shamefully silent," KTR said, calling Revanth Reddy the weakest Chief Minister the state has ever seen.

He added that the Chief Minister has completely lost control over his administration and ministers. "When your own ministers openly level corruption charges against you and you still cannot act, that shows how spineless the leadership is," KTR remarked. He went on to say that only after Telangana gets rid of a 'Dawood Ibrahim-style' Chief Minister will the state be free from misfortune.

KTR further stated that even IAS and IPS officers are living in fear under the Congress regime. Many are opting for voluntary retirement due to constant political interference and pressure to act illegally. He accused the Congress ministers of running a "Dandupalya gang" that is looting the state, turning governance into an internal settlement bazaar for sharing commissions and illegal earnings.

"Honest officers are being harassed, while corrupt ministers have turned the Secretariat into a trading centre for contracts and kickbacks," he said.

The BRS leader highlighted that under Congress rule, from the village level to the Secretariat, corruption has become institutionalised.

"When the Chief Minister himself amasses thousands of crores, his ministers compete to make hundreds of crores. Telangana has become a mafia state, not an Indiramma Rajyam," KTR said.

He expressed shock over reports that a minister's daughter admitted that industrialists were being threatened at gunpoint. "Despite clear evidence, no action has been taken against those involved, and the Chief Minister and the minister shamelessly exchanged pleasantries after the incident," he said.

KTR accused the police department of being biased in favour of Congress leaders. "If the DGP truly stands for honesty, he must act immediately in the gun threat case and question those involved -- including senior Congress leaders. The police must show integrity and reveal who supplied and who wielded the gun," he demanded.

He also alleged that land settlements, tender rigging, and commission sharing have become daily routines under Revanth Reddy's leadership. Referring to the recent land controversies in Manchirevula, he alleged that the Chief Minister's brother and minister Konda Surekha's family have cornered several acres of prime land.

"This entire government is functioning like a real estate syndicate. The Congress has turned governance into their family affair," he said.

KTR criticised the BJP for maintaining silence over these issues, calling it a "joint venture administration" between the BJP and Congress. "Neither Amit Shah nor any central minister has spoken about Telangana's corruption. The BJP is shielding the Congress," he alleged.

He concluded by saying that the people of Telangana are disgusted with Congress's misrule, corruption, and arrogance.

Quoting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's own remarks that "no government has ever been as chaotic and corrupt as this one," KTR said it was a public acknowledgement of Congress's total failure. "The people of Telangana will never allow such a corrupt and lawless government to continue. The countdown for this regime has already begun," he declared. (ANI)

