New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday paid floral tribute to Former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi on her 39th death anniversary.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi reached Shakti Sthal early morning to pay their respects to the former Prime Minister of India.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also paid respects to the Former Prime Minister of India.

IYC (Indian Youth Congress) President Srinivas BV and other Youth workers also paid homage to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal Rajghat.

In his tribute message Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that Indira Gandhi continued to be a source of inspiration for the country.

"Today, we solemnly remember and pay our humble tribute to Indira Gandhi ji, whose exemplary leadership and dedicated service towards the empowerment of the marginalised is a source of eternal inspiration for the nation" Kharge said in his post on X.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said his grandmother was the source of his strength.

"My Grandmother, my strength! I will always protect the India for which you made the supreme sacrifice. Your memory is with me always in my heart " he said in his post on X.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also remembered his first meet with the former Prime Minister of India on her death anniversary.

"Remembering Smt Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day. I first met her as a student leader in 1975 when the PM convened a discussion at her home with a dozen of us from Delhi University. Two months later I was able to interview her for a Swiss youth magazine (pic). Paying tribute to her memory in Thiruvananthapuram", he said in a post on X.

Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister of the country from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination on 31 October 1984 by her Sikh bodyguards Satwant Singh and Beant Singh. (ANI)

