Panaji, October 31: The Goa police seem to have busted a new racket in the state where "good-looking girls" were allegedly lured to file false rape cases in return for money. Aslam Khan, deputy inspector general (DIG), said that the girls, who belong to poor families, were allegedly lured with money to file false rape cases across the country. The incident came to light after the police made a fourth arrest in its ongoing probe.

The Goa police recently arrested a man named Harish from Gujarat, who is said to be a pimp. Speaking to the Times of India, DOG Aslam Khan said, "We've found that it is a big inter-state racket." While the Goa police are unearthing the "false rape cases" racket, it is important to understand how the racket works. As per DIG Aslam Khan, the racket involves people who identify good-looking girls before offering them money to file false rape cases. Goa Shocker: Scrap Collector Killed by Wife, Her Lover in Bicholim; Accused Arrested Within Eight Hours.

'It's a Vicious Circle', Says DIG

The Goa DIG also said that the "false rape cases" racket offers easy money to girls who don't leave the racket. Khan said that the racket is a vicious circle as girls who join for easy money fail to come out of the racket. The alleged racket came to light when Goa police busted an inter-state racket run by two women from Gujarat.

Understanding the Modus Operandi

The accused women reportedly threatened fake rape cases to extort money. Explaining their modus operandi, Khan said that the woman used to contact clients on the pretext of providing escort services. Later, they used to threaten the clients with false rape cases if they failed to pay them. Khan said the accused women even managed to get "false rape" FIRs registered against some of their targets.

Women Extorted Money After Threatening Clients

As part of their modus operandi, the women contacted prospective clients online first. After this, they used to travel with the clients to Goa and even stay with them. However, the women then used to threaten the client with a rape case the next day to extort money from them. Khan said that clients who failed to pay money would end up with a false FIR against them, which led to police custody. Goa Shocker: One Arrested for Unnatural Sex With Minor Boy.

The two women have reportedly got several people arrested in false rape cases across the country, with two rape cases being registered in Goa alone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2023 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).