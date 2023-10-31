Gandhinagar, October 31: In a shocking incident in Gujarat, a Dalit man and his community were allegedly harassed and attacked by members of the Thakor community. The incident came to light when the 20-year-old Dalit man on Sunday, October 29, filed a complaint alleging that Thakor community members of his village attacked him and other members of his community. The man said that they were attacked over him entering a garba venue.

The incident occurred when complainant Jitendra Parmar, a resident of Sanakhurd village in Kheda taluka, took his 11-year-old cousin to the garba venue, reports the Times of India. This reportedly led to the assault. In his FIR, Parmar said the incident took place on October 24 when he visited the Garba venue with his cousin. He further alleged that while he was playing garba alone, a few members of the Thakor community started abusing and harassing him. Gujarat: Dalit Man Attacked by Upper Caste Persons for Wearing ‘Fashionable’ Clothes and Sunglasses in Banaskantha, Case Registered.

The complainant also said that he was subjected to caste-based slurs before being beaten up for entering the garba venue. When a few members of his community tried to rescue him, the accused even assaulted them. Parmar also said that one of the accused threatened to kill him if he was to be seen at the Garba venue again. Besides Parmar, his 11-year-old cousin was also not spared from slurs.

In his FIR, Parmar also said that in the past, too, they have suffered atrocities by the Thakor community. "In 2018, a Dalit boy was attacked for having a meal with boys of other communities during a marriage event," he added. Parmar further stated members of the Dalit community are not allowed to attend social or religious events in the village. Heart Attack Deaths During Garba in Gujarat: 'Those Who Had Severe COVID-19 Should Avoid Overexertion, Over Workout and Over-Exercising to Prevent Heart Attacks', Says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the cops have registered a case against the accused for unlawful assembly, causing hurt and criminal intimidation under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

