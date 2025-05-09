Ranchi, May 9 (PTI) The Jharkhand Congress on Friday took out a 'Jai Hind Tiranga Yatra' here to express solidarity with the country's armed forces amidst the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan.

A large number of Congress workers and leaders, who gathered at the party headquarters, marched to Albert Ekka Chowk carrying the Tricolour and raising slogans such as 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Hind, Jai Tiranga' to express solidarity with the forces that carried out 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Former Union Cabinet Minister Subodh Kant Sahai said the party is with the government at this hour and salutes the courage of the country's bravehearts.

Congress state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh said the entire country was behind the soldiers.

State Health Minister Irfan Ansari said it is time to take stern action against those working against the nation's interests.

