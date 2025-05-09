New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): The Congress party held a 'Jai Hind Yatra' in all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) units on Friday to express solidarity with the armed forces amid escalating tensions with Pakistan in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal reiterated the party's support for the armed forces and said, "Solidarity with the armed forces, the whole nation is with them. We are saluting their services."

Speaking about the 'Jai Hind Yatra,' Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, "The army has always taught Pakistan a lesson, whether it is 1965, 1971 or 1999, Pakistan has always suffered humiliation. The country needs to trust the army's courage because it always gives a befitting reply to Pakistan."

"The country stands in support of the army. We thank the army for the operation in which they destroyed the terrorist camps, and we want to give them this message that the country stands in support of the army," said Shrinate.

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla also spoke to ANI and said, "Through this yatra, the Congress party wants to give the message that we are with the armed forces and we salute the valour of the armed forces. The Congress party supports every decision taken by the armed forces. Whatever decision the central government takes, we will support it."

Congress leader Shama Mohamed also echoed the sentiment of the party and said, "We are standing with the army. We are with the country and supporting whatever the government and the army decide. We are showing our support for the army. They are at the forefront and are keeping us safe here against the nation which has bred terrorists, gives birth to terrorists and that is Pakistan."

On Thursday, the Centre called the all-party meeting over Operation Sindoor at the Parliament Annexe building. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed political parties on India's action on cross-border terrorism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi are among several other leaders who participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a group of armed forces veterans on Friday and had an extensive interaction on various issues related to the current situation.

The group included former Air Force, Army, and Navy Chiefs and other veterans who have extensively served the country.

Earlier today, the Central Government empowered the Chief of Army Staff to call out "every office and every enrolled person" of the Territorial Army on active duty amid escalating tensions with Pakistan.

This decision came under the power conferred Rule 33 of the Territorial Army Rule 1948.According to a notification from the Ministry of Defence, the government has sanctioned 14 out of the existing 32 Infantry Battalions of the Territorial Army for deployment in the areas of Southern Command, Eastern Command, Western Command, Central Command, Northern Command, South Western Command, Andaman and Nicobar Command, and the Army.

Pakistan on Thursday night launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border, targeting regions in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan. According to Indian defense officials, the attacks were largely intercepted by India's air defence systems, including the S-400 missile defense system, preventing significant damage.

This comes after India conducted Operation Sindoor earlier this week, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir that killed 26 tourists on April 22.

The situation remains volatile, with international calls for restraint and diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation. (ANI)

