New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, hosted a dinner for leaders of the INDIA Alliance in New Delhi on Monday. The gathering, attended by prominent Opposition figures, was described by the Congress as "more than just dinner--it was a powerful reaffirmation of unity."

An X post shared by Congress read, "In the heart of New Delhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed INDIA alliance leaders to an evening that was more than just dinner--it was a powerful reaffirmation of unity. Bound by a shared commitment to uphold the Constitution and protect our democracy, the gathering radiated camaraderie, mutual respect and unwavering resolve."

Top leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were seen interacting with representatives from various alliance partners.

Other leaders, such as Jaya Bachchan, AAP MP Sanjay Singh; Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav; Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi; NCP SCP MP Supriya Sule; JMM MP Mahua Maji, among others, attended the dinner.

Speaking after the dinner, AAP MP Sanjay Singh emphasised the opposition's joint stance on the Sensitive Issue of Representation (SIR).

"We are together on the SIR issue. All opposition parties are together. The whole country is affected by the SIR issue. People believe that the country's elections, state elections, including the Delhi elections, have been won through a scam," he said to ANI.

Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, struck a combative tone, asserting that the INDIA bloc's mission was to restore people's rights.

"This is for emotions. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we will uproot those who have usurped the rights of the people of our country. The strong leadership of Rahul Gandhi and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) has already made it clear that the Prime Minister of the country has been placed on the chair by stealing votes. The PM is not the PM of the people, he is the PM who steals votes," Yadav said. (ANI)

