New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Congress on Friday said it is launching a national talent hunt programme to train and empower the next generation of media spokespersons and panelists.

Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the Congress National Talent Hunt is a launchpad for sharp minds, bold voices, and fearless defenders of the essence of India.

"If you are ready to speak, lead, and contribute towards building an inclusive and prosperous India, this is your moment," he said on X.

The communications department of the party, in a post on X, said the party is launching a National Talent Hunt programme -- "a platform to train and empower the next generation of media spokespersons and panelists".

"So, if you want to become the voice of the people then we are just the right place for you. Join us and become a part of our struggle to save the Indian Constitution," it said.

The deadline for applying for the programme is August 4.

