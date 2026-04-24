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Agency News Agency News India News | Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Alleges Attack on Polling Agents in Bengal Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Chowdhury claimed that the incident took place amid polling activity and accused ruling party workers of involvement. Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "Our polling agents have been attacked by some goons here. These goons are from the government," he said.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 24 (ANI): Congress leader and candidate from Berhampore assembly constituency, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, alleged that a party polling agent was attacked by workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during the first phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly Elections.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Chowdhury claimed that the incident took place amid polling activity and accused ruling party workers of involvement. Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "Our polling agents have been attacked by some goons here. These goons are from the government," he said.

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Furthermore, a BJP candidate from Labpur Assembly constituency, Debasis Ojha's election agent, Biswajit Mandal, was allegedly attacked on Thursday. Mandal claimed that the assault was carried out by a mob of around 100 to 150 people.

He also alleged that he was "dragged out of the vehicle" and was assaulted by the mob using sticks and stones.

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Speaking to ANI, Mandal said, "I rushed to Debasis Ojha's locality in my constituency immediately upon receiving reports regarding a land dispute. Upon my arrival, a mob of 100 to 150 people surrounded me and vandalised my vehicle. They dragged me out of the car and assaulted me with sticks and stones, causing a head injury. Another BJP worker who was accompanying me also sustained injuries to his head and arm. I repeatedly attempted to contact the authorities and record the incident on video, but I received no response whatsoever. I somehow managed to escape with my life. The BJP came to my rescue and arranged for me to be admitted to a hospital."

Condemning the incident, BJP Birbhum district president Uday Shankar Banerjee said that the attack took place in a sensitive area and demanded strict administrative action.

Meanwhile, several districts in West Bengal recorded turnout figures exceeding 90 per cent. Dakshin Dinajpur led with 94.85 per cent, followed by Cooch Behar at 94.54 per cent, Birbhum at 93.70 per cent, Jalpaiguri at 93.23 per cent and Murshidabad at 92.93 per cent. The figures indicate consistently high participation across districts, with all major regions recording over 90 per cent turnout.

In comparison, the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal saw a voter turnout of 85.2 per cent. The numbers reflect an overwhelming voter turnout across districts, reinforcing both states' consistent trend of high electoral participation.

Meanwhile, polling for 152 constituencies in West Bengal concluded peacefully under tight security arrangements on Thursday. Voting for the remaining 142 constituencies is scheduled for May 29, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)