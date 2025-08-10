New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Congress leader Anand Sharma has resigned from the post of the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), although he continues to be a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma was part of an all-party delegation that visited multiple countries as part of India's big diplomatic outreach Operation Sindoor.

Anand Sharma was part of the delegation led by NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule. The delegation also included Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Vikramjit Singh Sahney (AAP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), V Muraleedharan (BJP), and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

Congress MP Manish Tewari conveyed his deep respect and admiration for Anand Sharma, highlighting his exceptional understanding of foreign affairs.

The Congress MP further noted that he and Anand Sharma were part of the same group of all-party delegation, where members of the group considerably benefited from Sharma's insights.

In a social media post on X, Tewari wrote, "Had the pleasure and honour of working with @AnandSharmaINC for over four decades. His understanding of Foreign Affairs is astute. Especially on Africa the depth of his knowledge is incisive. As we were together on the same politico- strategic delegation together in End May - early June 2025 we were greatly benefited by his insights. He has spent close to five and a half decades of his life in the service of @INCIndia. Wishing him a very healthy and fulfilling life."

It is noteworthy that Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor, and Manish Tewari, who were part of the Operation Sindoor Outreach delegations India sent to partner countries to highlight its stand against cross-border terrorism, were not among the Congress speakers during the debate after Operation Sindoor in Parliament.

According to the sources, Manish Tewari had sent a request to the party to speak during the debate, Tharoor apparently conveyed unwillingness as his stance during the visit abroad of the delegation would be at variance with the party's strong stance against the government on aspects related to the military operation to hit target infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. Tharoor led one of the all-party delegations. (ANI)

