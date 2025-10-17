Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 17 (ANI): Amid a political storm in Telangana over the attempt to arrest Minister Konda Surekha, Congress leader and MLA from Waradhanapet constituency KR Nagaraj said on Thursday that the government would act if any wrongdoing was found, asserting that the minister must cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.

He stated that the minister should cooperate with the authorities in all police proceedings.

"If someone makes a mistake, of course, the government will take a stand on it, and definitely, the police will take action... There is no caste equation here... The Minister should cooperate with the government," Nagaraj told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, Telangana Minister Konda Surekha and her daughter Konda Sushmita reached the MLA Quarters in Hyderabad to meet Telangana AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.

Tensions erupted within the Telangana Congress after the police reportedly attempted to arrest N. Sumanth, who has served as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Minister Konda Surekha.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police allegedly tried to arrest Sumanth, leading to a chaotic scene outside Surekha's residence.

Surekha's daughter, Konda Sushmita, intervened and prevented the arrest, accusing the Chief Minister's office of targeting her mother as part of a political vendetta.

Speaking to the media, Sushmita said, "The state government is targeting my mother and father. My mother is a minister, and look how they're treating us. We don't understand what we've done wrong. There are murder attempts on us, and this is a murder attempt. A lady constable came here, and I'm not sure if she was an SI or CI. They're not just going after BRS; they're targeting our residence and our women."

Sumanth's contract, which was valid until December 2025, was terminated amid allegations of corruption, fueling speculation of a rift within the party.

Sushmita claimed that Sumanth was removed from his post without explaination and that the police officers attempted to arrest him without an arrest warrant.

"Our OSD, Sumanth, was terminated yesterday without any explanation. The police came here saying Sumanth was in our house, but they didn't have an arrest warrant. They came in mufti, and I told the Task Force CI to bring a warrant if they wanted to take him," she said.

"We've received information that Jubilee Hills police are on their way here. Sumanth is not a politician, and he doesn't hold any position. We haven't spoken about his termination," she added.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Sushmita said, "Rahul Gandhi is shouting about BCs, but here, all the Reddys are trampling BCs. We received information about Sumanth's termination, and now they're alleging that he threatened someone with a pistol. I don't know where the pistol is." (ANI)

