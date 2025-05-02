Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) Former Union minister Girija Vyas was cremated in Udaipur on Friday with several Congress leaders and supporters turning up to bid the politician a last goodbye.

Vyas succumbed Thursday in a hospital in Ahmedabad to burn wounds she suffered at a fire in her house. She was 79 years old.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 3: Ashok Gehlot, Rebecca Hall, Bobby Cannavale and Laxmikant Kattimani - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 3.

The funeral procession started from her residence in Daitya Nagar and culminated at Ashok Nagar crematorium.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former minister Ramlal Jat shouldered her bier.

Also Read | What Is Hot Bedding? As Canada Woman Earns USD 50,000 by Renting Half Her Bed to 'Lonely Strangers', Know All About Unconventional Strategy.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter expressing her grief at the death.

"I am shocked due to the sudden demise of Girija Vyas after a month-long treatment following the fire tragedy happened with her. Her passing away is a loss for the Congress party, literature fraternity. Her contribution in social, political and education field will be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved family," Gandhi said in her letter.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on X termed the death "extremely sad."

Kharge remembered Vyas as a politician who served the party in many roles, such as that of a Union Minister, an MP, an MLA, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women, the Chairperson of the AICC Ideology Department, and the Editor of Congress Sandesh.

"An intellectual politician, an influential orator, and an able administrator, her demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress family," he said.

Vyas became an MLA in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly at the age of just 25. She remained a part of the Congress for the next four decades.

"In this sad hour, I express my deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers and pray for the peace of the departed soul," Kharge said.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tika Ram Jully participated in a meeting held ahead of the funeral procession.

According to her family, Vyas was performing aarti at her home in Udaipur city on March 31, when her saree caught fire and she got burned.

Vyas was rushed to a private hospital, where she was given first aid and referred to Ahmedabad for further treatment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)