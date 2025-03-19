Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Congress leader Nana Patole on Wednesday called on the Maharashtra government to have a discussion in Vidhan Sabha on the March 17 Nagpur violence that saw incidents of stone pelting and vehicles torched.

He further stated that during the debate, the opposition will present their views on the incident of violence.

Also Read | GATE Result 2025: IIT Roorkee Declares Results at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

On the First Information Report registered and further investigation into Nagpur violence, Patole told ANI, "Let us have a discussion in Vidhan Sabha; we will present our views there..."

Earlier Patole lashed out at the Maharashtra government over the Nagpur violence and claimed that they did not believe in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj further stating that their only aim was to destroy the State.

Also Read | Spam Crackdown in India: Telecom Service Providers Blacklist 1,150 Entities and Individuals, Disconnect Over 18.8 Lakh Resources, Says Government.

Speaking to ANI, Patole said, "They don't believe in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; their only aim is to destroy Maharashtra...The government was involved in the incident in Nagpur ..."

Fifty individuals have been detained, and a curfew remains in effect for the second consecutive day across ten police district areas in Nagpur following violent clashes that erupted on March 17, police said.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Rahul Maknikar says, "The situation is under control. The investigation is underway. We have formed 10 teams. We have detained 50 people so far."

Meanwhile, Judicial Magistrate First Class Court (JMFC) has remanded 19 accused in the Nagpur violence case to police custody till March 21. Yesterday, the Ganeshpeth police produced the accused before the court.

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, has condemned the recent violence in Nagpur, stating that it is a very serious matter.

"The incident that happened in Nagpur is very serious. Strictest action will be taken. People having the audacity to raise their hands on DCP-level officers and police personnel will not be tolerated at all," Kadam remarked.

Additionally, Kadam said that ongoing actions against illegal Bangladeshi intruders in Maharashtra, will be intensified.

He said, "The action that has been going on against Bangladeshi intruders in Maharashtra for the last three to four years is going to be done more aggressively now." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)