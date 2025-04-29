Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the 2 MW Atom Solar Roof Plant and the Atom Electric Charging station at Visaka Industries Limited in Raebareli on Tuesday.

He also unveiled the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose here.

This is the second time this year that Rahul Gandhi is visiting his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli. During his last visit in February, the Congress MP engaged with local students and residents, sparking conversations about education, employment, and community development.

Meanwhile, in other developments, Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the government to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

In his letter, Gandhi said the attack had outraged every Indian and stressed the need for a unified response.

"The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has outraged every Indian. At this critical time, India must show that we will always stand together against terrorism," the letter said.

He further stated that the Opposition believes a special session should be held to allow representatives of the people to express their unity and resolve.

"The Opposition believes that a special session of both Houses of Parliament should be convened, where the representatives of the people can show their unity and determination. We request that such a special session be convened at the earliest," the letter added.

The request comes amid increased political focus on national security and responses to terrorism, amidst outrage and mourning following the terror attack on April 22.

On April 28, Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress senior leader Sonia Gandhi, met a delegation from the Progressive International in Delhi.

"CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji and LoP Shri @RahulGandhi met with a delegation from Progressive International at 10 Janpath, New Delhi," Congress's official page stated in a post on X. (ANI)

