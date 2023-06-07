Kota, Jun 7 (PTI) A Congress leader was critically injured after he was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants in Baran district of Rajasthan on Wednesday over a land dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Talawara road under Baran city police station area, they said.

The Congress' Baran city unit president Gourav Sharma (43), a resident of the Tel Factory area, was visiting a plot on Talawara road when a scuffle broke out between him and a man he was talking to, who has been identified as Raju alias Rajendra Meena. During the scuffle, Sharma was shot in the head by unidentified assailants, who managed to flee the spot, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajendra Meena said.

He has been admitted to a hospital in Kota, where his condition is said to be critical, he said.

Prima facie, a land dispute is the reason behind the attack. Efforts are on to trace the accused, the DSP said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj Kumar, who visited the spot where Sharma was shot, told reporters that the Congress leader was rushed to a local hospital after a passerby found him lying injured on the roadside. He was referred to Kota after primary treatment.

It is being ascertained if Sharma had enmity with anyone, he said.

