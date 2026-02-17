New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Science Park and IT Park in Kannur.

Underscoring the future benefits of these parks, the Chief Minister recognised them as a hub for "academic research and industrial innovation." He added that these parks will scientifically drive the future of "Nava Keralam."

In a post on X, CM Vijayan wrote, "Building on our vision to transform Kerala into a global knowledge economy, laid the foundation stone for the ₹600 Cr Science Park and IT Park in Kannur today. Spread over 50 acres, this hub will bridge the gap between academic research and industrial innovation. From Bio-processing to AI, these parks will leverage Kerala's high-quality human capital and rich biodiversity to create lakhs of jobs. By fostering a culture of research and the high-tech industry, we are ensuring that the future of 'Nava Keralam' is driven by science."

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the state's healthcare sector as a model for others and expressed committment to strengthening the state's public healthcare system.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Silver Jubilee building complex of E.M.S Memorial Co-operative Hospital in Perinthalmanna.

He stated that, as private hospitals are increasingly being acquired by global corporate giants, the government has transformed the healthcare system to ensure quality treatment for the general public.

He noted that the state has reduced its neonatal mortality rate to 5%. "When we realise that the rate in the United States is 5.6 per cent, we can better understand Kerala's achievement," he said.

"The government's policy is that no one should be denied treatment due to lack of money. Strengthening the public healthcare system remains our priority," the Chief Minister added.

He also highlighted the significant role of co-operative hospitals in Kerala's healthcare sector, noting that E.M.S Memorial Co-operative Hospital has grown into a major movement within the co-operative sector.

The function was presided over by Sports and Minority Welfare Minister V Abdurahiman. (ANI)

